In a proactive response to dwindling water levels in drinking water schemes across the state, the Government of Himachal Pradesh has swiftly initiated emergency measures to address the alarming decline in water levels within drinking water schemes. The unprecedented situation has been triggered by an alarming scarcity of rain and snowfall over the past two months, leading to a substantial 50 percent reduction in water levels in various districts.

In response to the growing severity of the situation, the Jal Shakti Headquarters has summoned reports from all Chief Engineers within a week. The primary objective is to assess the extent of the crisis and formulate immediate intervention strategies to ensure a stable water supply for the residents of Himachal Pradesh.

This year, the state faces the imminent threat of drought, affecting not only the water levels in drinking water schemes but also disrupting the functioning of lift schemes in multiple sub-divisions. The Jal Shakti Department has promptly issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to all circles to streamline efforts in addressing the crisis.

Recent review meetings held by the department underscore the pressing need for decisive action in light of the possibility of an early and intensified water crisis. The urgency of the situation is further emphasized by the government’s directive to seek immediate reports on falling water levels, signalling a commitment to proactive measures in managing the evolving situation.

As the state navigates the challenges posed by the impending water scarcity, the Government of Himachal Pradesh is asked to explore sustainable strategies to alleviate pressure on water resources. The comprehensive assessment initiated by the Jal Shakti Department will play a crucial role in devising effective solutions to ensure a consistent and reliable water supply for the populace.

The current scenario highlights the importance of collective efforts and swift action to safeguard the well-being of the people in Himachal Pradesh amidst the environmental challenges posed by the diminishing water levels.