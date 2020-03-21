CM urges political parties to provide support to check the spread of Coronavirus

Shimla: In a view of the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic, the Himachal Pradesh Government is bringing down the attendance of employees in major offices in the State

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in an All-Party Meeting today, informed that a mechanism would be developed soon to bring down the attendance of employees in major offices to avoid overcrowding in the government offices.

Himachal All Party Meeting on Coronavirus

Jai Ram Thakur said that all the teachers were also being exempted from coming to school till 31st March. He said that only in case of any emergency, concerned Deputy Commissioners can requisite the services of teachers.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur urged the leaders of all the political parties to give their wholehearted support to the state government to check the spread of Coronavirus in the state. The CM assured deal the cases of hoardings and profiteering of essential commodities sternly. He said that the government has also decided to postpone the date of payment of various public utility bills like electricity, water etc. without any extra charges.

He said that the state government would take strict action against the suspected persons who refrain from quarantine. He said that the state government has asked five manufacturers in the state for bulk manufacturing of sanitizers.

He said that there was adequate stock of essential commodities in the state. He said that adequate sanitation kits were being made available to the doctors, para-medical staff, police personnel and sanitary workers.

Jai Ram Thakur also urged the opposition parties to give their support to ensure the success of ‘Janta Curfew’ in the state to motivate the people to remain indoor on 22nd March, which would help in checking the spread of virus within the community. He said that this would break the chain of spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Jai Ram Thakur said that three medical colleges of the state viz. IGMC Shimla, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Medical College Tanda in district Kangra and Ner Chowk Medical College in district Mandi has been identified for treatment of the positive patients.

State BJP President Dr Rajiv Bindal advises to regularly sanitize public places. State Congress President Kuldeep Rathore assured full support to the the state government at the time of distress. Rathore suggested strict vigil on borders to stop entry of people visiting from other states.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri felt the need to provide adequate protective equipments to the doctors, para-medical staff and sanitary workers. Whereas CPM leader Rakesh Singha advised to win the confidence of the people. He demanded complete isolation to check of Coronavirus and asked to identify buildings to quarantine the people in case of major outbreak of the disease.