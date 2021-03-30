Tanda/Kangra: State is witnessing a new and swift wave of Covid-19. In the last 10 days, the active caseload in the state has crossed the 2500 mark.

The health experts had observed that after the advent of new variants of Corona, there were no traces of cough or fever and the patients were just complaining of joint pains, weakness and loss of appetite and Covid-19 pneumonia. And it’s taking less time to get to an extreme in comparison to the past and sometimes, there were no symptoms even.

Dr Gurudarshan Gupta, CMO Kangra confirmed that the new Covid strain patients were seen without fever, but an x-ray report shows moderate chest pneumonia.

“It meant that the virus spreads directly to the lungs causing acute respiratory distress due to viral pneumonia. It simply explains why the new strain had become acute and more fatal” Dr Gupta added and further advised to be more careful as the new wave was more lethal than the first one.

The state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has cautioned the people of the State to take all necessary precautions against the Covid-19. In a review meeting at Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda, Chief Minister asked the health authorities and local administration to keep a close vigil on the persons advised and kept under home isolation.

Jai Ram Thakur directed the health authorities to enhance testing of Coronavirus in order to stop the community spread.