Trauma Centers for Safer Highways: A Game-Changer in Himachal Pradesh’s Healthcare Vision at Ghumarwin, Ner Chowk, Dharampur, and Palampur

New Delhi – In a significant official meeting held today, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented a comprehensive proposal to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandavia, aimed at advancing healthcare facilities in the state.

The Chief Minister demanded to establish a State Cancer Institute at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College Hamirpur. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the urgency of this initiative, citing the alarming rise in cancer cases in the state. He proposed the inclusion of the institute under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, CBD, and Strokes, signalling a strategic move to address the growing health concern.

In addition to the cancer institute, Chief Minister Sukhu pushed for the creation of a Super Specialty Block at Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College Hamirpur under the PM Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. This move aligns with the state’s commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure not only in urban areas but also in rural communities, leveraging the extensive network of Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

Recognizing the need to enhance maternal and child healthcare services, Sukhu proposed increasing the capacity of the Mother and Child Hospital wing at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College Hamirpur from 100 to 200 beds.

Contrary to earlier information, the Chief Minister also sought the establishment of four trauma centers at strategic locations. The proposed trauma centers are intended for Civil Hospital Ghumarwin, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College Ner Chowk, Civil Hospital Dharampur and Civil Hospital Palampur. These centers aim to provide prompt and efficient trauma care, particularly for commuters and tourists in the event of road accidents.