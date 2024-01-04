Kullu – In a harrowing incident near Tereda in the picturesque Sainj Valley of District Kullu, a car lost control and careened into the river, leaving two individuals injured. The victims, both hailing from Sainj Valley, were rushed to Kullu Regional Hospital for medical attention.

The accident victims were en route to Larji in their vehicle. Suddenly, the car veered out of control, hurtling into the river and prompting a swift response from drivers of nearby vehicles. Witnesses recounted that fellow motorists immediately halted their vehicles, racing to the scene to lend a helping hand.

Amid the chilling waters of the river, the rescuers managed to extricate the injured occupants from the submerged vehicle. The two individuals were promptly taken to Kullu Regional Hospital via ambulance for medical treatment.