Jubbal/Shimla – In a devastating incident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon, a car travelling on the Nandpur link road in Jubbal, Shimla, veered off course and plunged approximately 300 meters into a deep drain at Ching Kainchi. The horrific crash resulted in the immediate and tragic loss of all four occupants, who were pronounced dead on the spot.

The victims have been identified as Manish (42) and Anjana (38) from Nandpur village, and Jagat Ram (70) and Bimla (60) from Old Jubbal. The car, en route to Shalad village, met with the accident around 1:30 pm. Local residents alerted the police, leading to a swift response from the police. Collaborating with the community, the rescue team successfully retrieved the bodies from the deep drain.

The deceased were then taken to Jubbal Hospital for post-mortem examinations. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rohru Ravindra Negi confirmed the tragic loss of four lives and stated that investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the accident. The exact circumstances leading to the car’s plunge into the drain remain unknown, intensifying the grief surrounding the incident.