Shimla – In a bid to fortify its position and lay the groundwork for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is set to convene a crucial strategy meeting on January 16. The meeting will take place at Rajiv Bhawan Shimla. State party president Pratibha Singh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Ministers, Chief Parliamentary Secretary and party MLAs will be present at the meeting.

Chaired by the state president, Pratibha Singh, the meeting aims to deliberate on key preparations and outline a comprehensive strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. Notably, district and block presidents, leaders of frontal organizations, and all Congress candidates who contested the 2022 assembly elections have also received invitations for the meeting.

During a media interaction at the party headquarters on Tuesday, President Pratibha Singh said that the party is ready for the election and on January 16 meeting party leadership will chalk out its preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

Following the directives of the Congress High Command, a panel featuring potential candidates for the four parliamentary seats will be put forward. The party is poised to kickstart its election campaign from the grassroots, with an official announcement expected during the meeting. President Pratibha Singh exuded confidence, stating that the Congress holds a formidable position in the state.