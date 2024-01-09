In a progressive move towards modernizing its information dissemination and resolution processes, the Himachal Pradesh State Information Commission has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative – the introduction of a Hybrid Mode of Hearing for cases filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act 2005.

Effective since December 26, 2023, this innovative approach provides appellants and complainants with the flexibility to choose between attending hearings in person or participating virtually through online video conferencing. Dr. Sonia Thakur, the Secretary of the Commission, highlighted the significance of this step, addressing the challenges faced by appellants who were previously hindered from attending in person due to various reasons.

The Hybrid Mode of Hearing brings a new level of convenience to the appellants, who can now connect to the proceedings from the comfort of their location. The Commission has seamlessly integrated technology into the process, incorporating a link in the notices sent to appellants, enabling them to join the hearings through video conferencing. To further enhance accessibility, appellants also have the option to share their email IDs with the Commission, receiving the participation link electronically.

This digital leap is aimed at eliminating geographical barriers, ensuring a more inclusive and efficient hearing process. The Commission recognizes the evolving landscape of communication and aims to adapt its procedures to accommodate the diverse needs of RTI applicants.

In addition to the Hybrid Mode, the Commission has taken steps to streamline the communication with Public Information Officers (PIOs) across the state. As of January 1, 2024, notices are being dispatched to PIOs via email, facilitating timely receipt and responses. This measure is expected to expedite the decision-making process on appeals and complaints.