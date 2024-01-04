Shimla – In a scathing critique, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has castigated the government for its stark failure in disbursing salaries to its employees. The former Chief Minister, in a pointed press statement, took a dig at the Sukhu Government’s widely touted slogan of ‘systemic change,’ expressing skepticism and raising poignant concerns about the administration’s credibility and its genuine commitment to the welfare of the workforce.

Jairam Thakur asserted that the government, which boasts about ushering in systemic reforms, is ironically unable to fulfil the basic obligation of paying its employees. The dire situation has forced workers from various departments to stage a protest, highlighting the growing discontent among the workforce.

While the Congress government had initially pledged to address the concerns of employees, it now faces accusations of not only failing to fulfil promises but also subjecting workers to unnecessary hardship in the form of delayed salaries.

The Leader of Opposition emphasized the immediate need for the government to release pending salaries for employees, including those in the Electricity Board. He warned that such a flawed system change is not acceptable to the state and could result in widespread problems for the common people.

Jairam Thakur pointed out that employees of the Electricity Board have been awaiting payment for an extended period. Arrears have not been disbursed since March, leaving retired employees without their rightful gratuity. The prolonged delay has left people distressed, and Thakur urged the government to address these issues promptly.

Expressing disappointment, Thakur remarked on the unfortunate plight of those who dedicated their lives to serving the state, only to face difficulties in securing their rights post-retirement. He criticized the government for not taking these matters seriously, stating that the Sukhu government seems detached from the concerns of the people.

Thakur went on to accuse the government of neglecting development work, asserting that all progress has come to a standstill. He claimed that the government, instead of focusing on guarantees, is closing down old institutions rather than establishing new ones. Furthermore, he criticized the government for its apparent lack of control over law and order, suggesting a breakdown in governance.