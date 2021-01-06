Shimla: PM Modi has earned a big praise in late former President and Veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee’s memoir.

Late leader has stated that Narendra Modi has “earned and achieved” the prime ministership, and decisive mandate to the BJP in 2014 and 2019 general election has proved it.

Mukherjee has also made comparison between Dr Manmohan Singh and Narender Modi. He mentioned that “Dr Singh was offered the post by Sonia Gandhi; she had been chosen as the prime ministerial candidate by the Congress Parliamentary Party and other constituents of the UPA, but she declined the offer,” he wrote and further added that

“Modi, on the other hand, became PM through popular choice after leading the BJP to a historic victory in 2014. He is a politician to the core and had been named the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate as the party went into campaign mode. He was then Gujarat’s CM and had built an image that seemed to click with the masses. He has earned and achieved the prime ministership,”

Mukherjee also credited PM Modi for managing his quick grasp of the nuances of foreign policy, Mukherjee further wrote.

Late Pranab Mukherjee’s memoir “The Presidential Years, 2012-2017” was completed before his death and recently published by Rupa Publications that hit the book shelves on 1st January 2021.