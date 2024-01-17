Himachal Pradesh Government to fill 20,000 vacancies in various departments

Galore/Hamirpur – In a significant move towards decentralized governance, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwaar’ program at Galore in the Nadaun assembly constituency of Hamirpur district. The initiative aims to address citizens’ concerns directly at their doorstep, providing a platform for residents to voice their grievances. During the launch, a total of 87 complaints were registered, which the Chief Minister promptly directed to be uploaded on the Chief Minister Helpline for swift resolution.

The program, spanning across the state, is part of the government’s broader strategy to raise awareness about policies, programs, and achievements from the past year. Ministers and MLAs are set to visit villages, disseminating information about ongoing public welfare schemes to maximize community participation and benefits.

Acknowledging that around 90 percent of the state’s population resides in villages, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the need to bolster the village economy in the upcoming budget. “The vision of a prosperous Himachal will be realized only when our villages become self-reliant,” he stated, setting a goal to make Himachal the most prosperous state in the country over the next decade.

In an effort to boost employment opportunities, the Chief Minister highlighted the ongoing recruitment drive, with 20,000 positions set to be filled across various government departments. Additionally, initiatives like e-taxi and solar energy projects aim to promote self-employment. Notably, 4,000 orphaned children have been adopted as ‘Children of the State,’ with financial assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh earmarked for single women and widows to build houses.

Education received attention, with plans to open schools and colleges for special children in the upcoming budget. The Chief Minister also underscored the government’s commitment to resolving pending revenue cases, citing the success of the Revenue Lok Adalats held in the last two days of every month. Over 65,000 pending cases of mutation and more than 3,500 partition cases have been settled, marking a substantial milestone in the state’s revenue department.

As part of the visit, Chief Minister Sukhu laid the foundation stone for key developmental projects in the Nadaun area, including the Rs 3.43 crore Kapra bridge, the Rs 1.35 crore Primary Health Centre in Phahal, and the Phahal-Kotlu drinking water scheme estimated at Rs 1.10 crore. In a gesture towards education, he distributed tablets to 250 meritorious students, affirming the government’s commitment to nurturing the future generation.