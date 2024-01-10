Siemens Gamesa Allegedly Provided Faulty Feasibility Report for SJVN’s Wind Power Plant

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a thorough probe, booking three former officers of the state-run SJVN Ltd and a Chennai-based private company for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 191 crore to the SJVNL.

The CBI’s case stems from a complaint against three former officers of Satluj Jal Vidhut Nigam Ltd. (SJVNL), a PSU of the Government of India, and others, including a private company and its representatives. Sources familiar with the matter have revealed that the private company mentioned in the CBI’s complaint is Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power.

The three retired SJVN officers named in the case are RK Agarwal (Executive Director), Sanjay Uppal (Chief General Manager), and AK Jindal (Deputy General Manager), according to sources.

The CBI alleges that the private company provided a faulty feasibility report for the installation of a wind power plant. “It was further alleged that the accused, in conspiracy with others, did not ensure the proper supply and installation of the equipment and material as per the tender specifications for the installation of the said Wind Power Plant of SJVNL situated at Khirvire/ Kombhalane, District Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), resulting in underperformance of the said plant. An alleged loss of Rs 191 crore (approx) was caused to SJVNL,” stated the CBI.

CBI has confirmed searches at various locations, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Samana (District Patiala, Punjab) and Chennai at the premises of the accused. The CBI has recovered crucial documents related to the case during these searches, CBI revealed. As the CBI delves deeper into the intricacies of the alleged conspiracy, questions about the functioning of the implicated companies and officials are expected to surface.

It’s important to note that, as of now, no arrests have been made. However, the registration of the case signifies a crucial step towards holding those involved accountable for their actions. The unfolding investigation is anticipated to unravel the layers of the alleged scam and determine the extent of irregularities that may have occurred in the functioning of the companies associated with the SJVNL officials in question. As legal proceedings progress, more details are expected to emerge, providing clarity on the intricacies of this Rs 191 crore scandal.