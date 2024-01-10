Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has cast doubt on the credibility of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Thakur asserts that Sukhu is using his name to divert attention from the Congress party and his own administration’s failures in handling the recent state disaster.

Expressing frustration, Thakur responds to Chief Minister Sukhu’s statements blaming him for obstructing central funds. Thakur argues that Sukhu is playing politics, shifting blame to the union government to divert attention from the state government’s unfulfilled promises and alleged negligence during the crisis.

“Sukhu’s recent statements about me reveal his frustration,” Thakur asserts. “He’s accusing the Union Government of covering up Congress’s failed promises, using my name to hide his failures.”

Thakur emphasizes the Modi government’s unwavering support during the Himachal disaster. “PM Modi prioritizes Himachal, considering it his second home. During the crisis, he spoke to the Chief Minister, assessed the situation, and ensured necessary help,” Thakur affirms.

Denying the Chief Minister’s accusations, Thakur details the financial aid and relief efforts by the central government. “During the disaster, I secured 16,206 houses and 2700 km of roads for Himachal,” Thakur clarifies.

Accusing the Sukhu government of favouritism, Thakur claims the Congress party prioritized its favourites in relief fund distribution. He advised the Chief Minister to address real issues instead of engaging in baseless political rhetoric during a crisis.

Thakur highlights the central government’s extensive support, including 13 NDRF teams, Army personnel, helicopters, and crucial equipment for rescue operations. He concludes by reaffirming the BJP’s commitment to serving the state sincerely.

In the escalating political battle in Himachal Pradesh, Anurag Thakur defends the BJP’s actions, questioning Chief Minister Sukhu’s credibility and commitment. The aftermath of a disaster has become a political battleground with accusations and counter-accusations.”