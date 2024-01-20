Kaza – In a landmark announcement during the inauguration of the National Ice Hockey Championship in Kaza, the Himachal Pradesh Government declared its commitment to extending the reach of ice hockey across the state. Cabinet Minister Jagat Singh Negi, chief guest of the Championship, revealed ambitious plans aimed at fostering the sport’s growth beyond the tournament venue.

The newly unveiled initiative seeks to establish cutting-edge ice hockey infrastructure in regions across Himachal Pradesh where the potential for the sport is evident. Minister Negi emphasized the government’s determination to capitalize on local enthusiasm and talent, promoting ice hockey as a mainstream sport accessible to communities throughout the state.

Key components of the plan include the creation of state-of-the-art ice rinks in strategic locations, providing year-round training facilities for aspiring players. The decision to implement artificial ice rinks is a strategic move to overcome seasonal limitations and ensure consistent development, even in the absence of natural ice.

Minister Negi highlighted the significance of nurturing grassroots talent, underscoring the government’s commitment to creating an environment conducive to skill development. The broader objective is not only to produce elite athletes but also to instill a vibrant ice hockey culture that resonates with diverse communities.

As the 11th and 13th (Men and Women) National Ice Hockey Championships started in Kaza, the government’s forward-looking plans have injected a renewed sense of excitement, hinting at a promising future for ice hockey in the breathtaking landscapes of Himachal Pradesh.