Kaza – In a significant move towards ensuring the welfare and prosperity of the people of Spiti, the Himachal Pradesh government is pursuing the allocation of Nautor land to landless individuals. The announcement was made by Cabinet Minister Jagat Singh Negi during the inauguration of the Ice Hockey Championship at Kaza.

Negi revealed that the government has submitted a proposal to provide up to 20 bighas of land to those without land ownership, and the file has been under consideration by the Governor for the past four months. Expressing optimism, Negi suggested that it appears likely that the file will soon receive approval, marking a crucial step towards fostering a prosperous future for the people of Spiti.

“The allocation of land to those who currently lack it will play a pivotal role in enhancing the socio-economic fabric of the region. The government is committed to fulfilling all necessary guarantees to uplift the standard of living for our fellow citizens in Spiti,” affirmed Negi.

The move to provide land to landless individuals is not only seen as a means of addressing social and economic disparities but also as a strategic initiative to empower the local population. Access to land can unlock opportunities for agricultural activities and housing, thereby contributing to overall community development.

In addition to this landmark initiative, the Himachal Pradesh government is actively focusing on youth empowerment by initiating recruitment processes in the government sector. As part of these efforts, the government has commenced the recruitment process for 20 posts, aiming to provide employment opportunities to the youth in the region.

“The youth are the backbone of our society, and by creating avenues for employment, we are investing in the future of Spiti. These initiatives are aligned with our commitment to fostering a robust and self-sufficient community,” stated Negi.