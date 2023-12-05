Kaza – In a significant stride towards bridging the digital divide, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) unveiled its Fiber to the Home (FTTH) high-speed internet service in Kaza, Spiti, on Friday.

ADC Rahul Jain, acknowledging the transformative potential of FTTH, emphasized its role in expediting government processes. He highlighted the multifaceted benefits that the FTTH facility would bring to the people of Spiti, ranging from improved telecommunications to enhanced employment opportunities and critical emergency services.

Chief General Manager BSNL, JS Sahota, shared strategic plans aimed at expanding network coverage in the region. Sahota revealed that 35 Fiber on Ground (ForG) network towers are slated for installation in Spiti, with six towers already operational. Furthermore, a comprehensive initiative is underway to install 625 mobile network towers across Himachal Pradesh, providing network connectivity to approximately 2700 villages currently lacking this essential service. An estimated investment of Rs 45 crore is earmarked for mobile tower deployment in the Spiti region.

Sahota underlined the commitment to inclusivity by emphasizing the importance of affordable plans. BSNL is introducing plans priced at Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1499, and Rs 1799, featuring unlimited voice calling and Over-The-Top (OTT) benefits. These OTT perks include popular streaming platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Lionsgate, Shemaroo, Hungama, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot, and Yupp TV, catering to the diverse entertainment preferences of users.

Incorporating insights from recent research, the need for robust internet infrastructure in remote and border areas has been underscored. Access to high-speed internet not only facilitates day-to-day communication but also opens avenues for education, healthcare, and economic development in regions that are traditionally underserved.

BSNL’s expansion into Spiti aligns with the broader national goal of providing seamless connectivity to every corner of India. The FTTH launch is poised to be a catalyst for progress in Spiti, contributing to the empowerment and upliftment of its residents. As connectivity becomes a cornerstone for development, initiatives like these play a crucial role in shaping a digitally inclusive future for remote and border areas.