Announces to enhance tribal allowance and winter allowance for employees

Shimla/Kaza: The state Chief Minister, on Tuesday, inaugurate and laid foundation stones of 19 developmental projects worth about Rs 146 crore for people of Spiti valley in Lahaul-Spiti district, virtually from Shimla.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was scheduled to visit Kaza, but due to inclement weather, his program was cancelled.

The Chief Minister inaugurated developmental projects of Rs. 14.52 crore which includes Rs. 48 lakh Helipad at Hull, Rs.74 lakh Museum-cum -Library at Tabo, Rs. 80 lakh Community Hall at Kibber, Rs. 1.86 crore Museum-cum-Library at Kee, Rs. 1.82 crore augmentation of LWSS Kaza and Rs. 8.82 crore Minor Irrigation Scheme Kaza from Shilla Nallah in Gram Panchayat Kaza.

Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs. 131.21 crore including Rs. 34.57 crore Ice Hockey Rink at Kaza, Rs. 12.18 crore additional building of Community Health Centre at Kaza, Rs. 2.60 crore 60-meter span Steel Truss bridge over Shilla Nalla at Shilla, Rs. 8.69 crore High Altitude Training Centre at Kaza, Rs. 3.23 crore 75-meter span motorable Steel Truss Bridge between Tailing and Mud over Pin River at Mud and Rs. 2.28 crore Circuit House at Tabo. He also performed bhumi poojan ceremonies of Rs. 1.54 crore office building of Krishi Vigyan Kendra Tabo, Rs. 21.17 crore up-gradation of Kaza Komic road and Rs. 37.44 crore Mud-Bhawa Road in Spiti valley.

Chief Minister also laid foundation stones of Rs. 1.47 crore flow irrigation scheme Khagas Nallah to village Lari in GP Tabo, Rs.1.97 crore Lift Irrigation Scheme Tangti Yogma in GP Kungri, Rs. 57 lakh LWSS to CV Shego in GP Demul and Rs. 4.50 crore Model Career Centre at Kaza.

Chief Minister, in his virtual address, announced enhancement of tribal allowance from Rs. 450 to Rs. 650 and winter allowance from Rs. 300 to Rs. 500 for the employees serving in the tribal areas. He also announced opening of Health Sub Centre at Kemo, opening of Fire Sub Station at Kaza, up-gradation of Community Health Centre Kaza to Civil Hospital.