Kaza: Tribal women of lahaul and Spiti district today stopped Agriculture Minister Ram Lal Markanda for entering Lahaul and Spiti district’s sub-divisional headquarters Kaza for allegedly violating quarantine norms framed by the local residents to check the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Lahaul-Spiti is an only district in the Himachal Pradesh, which has no Coronavirus patient so far.

Agriculture Minister Ram Lal Markanda, who is also a local legislature, was on his way to enter his constituency. The angry women held a protest near Kaza circuit house and raised slogans against the administration. Following the angry protest from the locals Markanda returned towards neighbouring Kinnaur district.

The local residents of the tribal district have imposed strict quarantine rules to control the spread of Coronavirus pandemic long before the lockdown was imposed in the country.

According to the guidelines, only local residents are allowed to enter Kaza and those coming from other parts of the state have to undergo 14-day quarantine and the minister was violating the norms.

Opposition Congress supported the Mahila Morcha. Shimla Rural legislature supported the protest and stated that the law is equal to all and must be follow.

Though, protesters claimed of forcing to implement the quarantine norms decided even before the government imposed quarantine lockdown, but protesters slogans, which was hailing opposition party raises question over the protest as well.