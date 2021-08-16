Kaza: The natives of the tribal belt of Lahaul-Spiti district created a history of sorts, to mark the Independence day celebrations.



Adding a new feather to the cap, for the first time, largest tricolor in Spiti, has been made on a mountain that exuded the spirt of patriotism and demonstrated innovation.



The whole country celebrated the 75th Independence Day on Sunday, remembering the immense struggle of the revolutionary people and lakhs of people having sacrificed their during the freedom struggle.



To make it memorable, Spitians resolved to do something different. Taking pride in their achievement, they have made two national flags, about 60x40mtr each, that has been painted on the snow ski slope of Kwang village, opposite Kaza.



APRO, Kaza, Ajay Banyal said, “It took seven days to accomplish the task of making the tricolour on the mountain slope. Children of the Munselling School of Ice Hockey, IPH Kaza, Kaza Youth, Hotel Association Kaza, and PWD Kaza contributed to make it a success.”