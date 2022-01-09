Kaza: The 9th Women National Ice Hockey Championship-2022 started at Ice Skating Rink, Kaza in Lahaul Spiti district today.

The state Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated the Championship.

Teams from Himachal Pradesh, Telengana, Ladakh, ITBP Ladakh, Chandigarh and Delhi were participating in this mega event.

In an opening match, the Delhi team beat host Himachal 4-0, while in another match Chandigarh won over Telengana by 1-0.

Chief Minister, while addressing the event, hoped that the Ice Hockey Championship would boost tourism in the region besides promoting ice hockey amongst the younger generation.

This is the first time that National Level Ice Hockey Competition and Development Camp was being held in the State. In 2019, the first Basic Ice Hockey ten days Coaching Camp was organized at Kaza by State Youth Services and Sports Department, in collaboration with the Ladakh Women Ice Hockey Foundation.

The State Government has already announced the High-Altitude Sports Center at Kaza with an estimated cost of Rs.16 crore.