In a swift response to a health emergency, a 69-year-old woman, Kapuri Devi, suffering from a debilitating illness, was airlifted from her residence in Bada Bhangal to Tanda Medical College in Kangra. The elderly patient had been grappling with her condition for a week, rendering her unable to eat, drink, or walk.

As per the information Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed government officers to arrange a helicopter rescue, ensuring that Kapuri Devi received immediate and quality healthcare.

The successful airlift, which took place this morning, saw Kapuri Devi safely transported from Bada Bhangal to Kangra Airport before being admitted to Tanda Medical College for comprehensive medical attention. The healthcare professionals at the facility are now focused on providing the necessary treatment to facilitate her recovery.

While the government officials worked diligently to ensure a seamless rescue operation, the family of Kapuri Devi has expressed their gratitude for the timely intervention. Acknowledging the efficient response, they appreciate the efforts made to prioritize the well-being of patient. The Chief Minister also hoped for her swift recovery.