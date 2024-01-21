Fruit Growers Struggle to Plant New Trees as Sapling Sales Plummet Amid Ongoing Drought

Shimla – Due to severe drought conditions resulting from a lack of precipitation, orchard owners find themselves struggling to plant new apple trees in their fields. The Horticulture Department, which aimed to provide five lakh saplings to fruit growers this year, is facing a significant setback, with only 30 percent of the targeted saplings sold so far.

Farmers are holding back from buying plants from the Horticulture Department because of the uncertain weather. If the drought continues, the department could face a loss of crores. Out of these, three lakh grafted and two lakh clonal rootstock plants were meant to be sold to farmers. The plants became available at horticulture centers from December 20th, and sales started from January 2nd.

Apart from the apple samplings, the Horticulture Department has made diversity of saplings available, ranging from pear, peach, nectarine, plum, cherry, apricot, almond, walnut, hazelnut, pomegranate, kiwi, peanut, fig and grapes. Despite other varieties witnessing sales of up to 50 percent, apple saplings find themselves facing a disheartening dearth of buyers.

Private nursery operators, who invested in leased land with hopes of a fruitful season, now find themselves counting losses due to dismal sales, a direct consequence of adverse weather conditions. The once-promising venture of nurturing new life through plantations has become a financial burden for these operators.

The Horticulture Department’s commitment to fostering apple cultivation becomes evident when exploring the extensive list of apples varieties, they offer. From Ambrosia, King Rot, Red Cap Valtoad to Granny Smith and many more, the department’s efforts strive to provide an array of choices for growers. However, the looming uncertainty regarding the future of apple cultivation in the region prompts concerns among stakeholders.

The situation is a big challenge for both the Horticulture Department and local farmers, raising concerns about the future of apple farming in the region. Everyone is keeping a close eye on the weather, hoping for conditions to improve and bring life back to the orchards.