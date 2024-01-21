Shimla – In a surprise announcement during the start of the 24-hour ‘Akhand Path’ at Ram Mandir Shimla, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu shared exciting news about a new project – a big statue of Shri Ram at Jakhu hill.

The Chief Minister, who lit ceremonial lamps at the temple, revealed, “Lord Rama is considered incomplete without Shri Hanuman Ji. To honour this deep connection, we have decided to erect a statue of Shri Ram at Jakhu. This will not just be a symbol of our faith but also a representation of the bond between Lord Rama and Shri Hanuman Ji.”

Making the announcement during the Akhand Path, where sacred texts are continuously recited, added a spiritual touch to the news. Chief Minister Sukhu wants the statue to be more than just a sculpture – he envisions it as a living representation of Himachal Pradesh’s rich heritage.

The proposed statue will be placed at Jakhu, offering a stunning view of the state’s beautiful landscapes. The Chief Minister plans to involve local artists and craftspeople to give the statue a touch of Himachali traditions.