Una: Seven tourists from Punjab drowned in Gobind Sagar Lake at Androuli village of Banganain in Una district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Pawan Kumar (35), Raman Kumar (19), Love Kumar (17), Lakhvir Kumar (16), Arun Kumar (14), Vishal Kumar (18) and Shiva Kumar (16). All were residents of Mira Shah Colony in Banur, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district, Punjab.

According to reports, a group of 11 tourists from Punjab were on their way to visit Baba Balaknath Temple in the Hamirpur district. At around 3:30 pm, they decided to go for swimming in Gobind Sagar Lake in Androuli village in the Una district.

Police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation with the assistance of BBMB divers.

At around 7:00 pm, police were able to recover the dead bodies. The bodies were taken to Regional Hospital, Una for postmortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Una Arjit Sen confirmed the report and said bodies will be handed over to their relatives after postmortem. He said that further investigation is going on.