Sunni/Shimla – In a heart-wrenching incident near Sunni under the Shimla Rural Assembly constituency, a devastating road accident claimed the lives of six Kashmiri individuals and left six others injured. The mishap unfolded on the treacherous Kingal Basantpur road in the Dumaihar Panchayat area, turning a routine journey into a nightmare.

The ill-fated vehicle, while near Kadharghat, tragically lost control, hurtling into a 200-feet deep ditch and shattering into pieces on impact. The victims have been identified as Ghulam Hasan (43), son of Jawaluddin, Shabbir Ahmed, son of Bashir Ahmed, Talib (23), son of Shafi, and Farid Didad, son of Guladidad, all residents of Blataigunad, Tehsil and District Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The injured survivors are currently undergoing treatment at IGMC Hospital, battling the aftermath of the catastrophic incident. The police, upon receiving the information, rushed to the scene for investigation. SP Sunil Negi confirmed the tragic accident.

Expressing profound sorrow over the loss of lives, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conveyed his condolences to the grieving families. The Chief Minister directed district authorities to extend immediate relief to the bereaved families and ensure the best possible medical care for the injured.