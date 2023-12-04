In a significant move aimed at bolstering the electricity infrastructure along the border areas, the State Government has unveiled plans to invest a staggering Rs. 493 crore. This initiative is set to ensure a consistent and reliable power supply to strategically vital military and para-military establishments, simultaneously benefiting residents in the border regions of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said two Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been prepared to execute this ambitious undertaking. According to the first DPR, a substantial sum of Rs. 486.47 crore is earmarked for constructing two 66/22 KV capacity and 2×6.3 Mega Volt amperes Sub Stations at Sumdo and Kaza. This includes the finalization of a 130 km 66 KV line from Pooh to Kaza. Once completed, these endeavours are expected to guarantee high-quality and reliable power supply to Army establishments, Border Road Organization, and Indo Tibet Border Police posts in the border areas. Furthermore, the improved infrastructure will significantly enhance the living conditions for residents in these regions, said the Chief Minister. As part of this initiative, 13 Distribution Transformers (DTR) will be strategically installed, accompanied by the necessary 22 KV line, at 13 border outposts.

A second DPR, with an estimated cost of Rs. 6.49 crore, will focus on the development of Electrical Distribution Infrastructure in 32 villages. This endeavour will benefit 12 villages in the Kinnaur district and 20 villages in the Spiti Block of the Lahaul-Spiti district. The comprehensive plan includes the installation of 25 new DTRs and the augmentation of three existing 22 KV and LT lines.

The villages set to benefit from this ambitious project include Thankarama, Sunni (Leo), Thankarma (Qungdha), Chango, Batseri (Chispan), Chhitkul, Chulling (Tashzong), Charang (Rangrik), Chango Upper, Labrang, Hangmat, and Rakcham in Kinnaur district. In Lahaul-Spiti district, Dharchhochhodun, Dharsumdo, Gipu, Hikkim, Hull, Hurling, Kaurik, Kaza town, Kaza Soma, Kee, Kibber, Kaumik, Kyamo, Lalung, Lara, Lidang, Lirit, Rama Khas, Sumdo, and Shego will witness the positive impact of this initiative.

The successful completion of these projects is expected to shift the paradigm, providing the tribal border areas with a steady, reliable, and affordable power supply, ushering in a new era of progress and development.