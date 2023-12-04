Ani /Kullu – In a magnificent fusion of minds and ideas, the International Conference on Communicating Happiness, Health, and Longevity for Sustainable Growth transcended geographical boundaries, weaving together insights from experts worldwide. From the vibrant landscapes of Vietnam to the bustling innovation hubs of the USA, the event, hosted at the prestigious Govt College Ani, unfolded as a captivating exploration of diverse perspectives on well-being.

Distinguished scholar Dr. Raakesh Kriplani kickstarted the intellectual fiesta by unravelling the intricate connections between mind and well-being. His exploration of Oxytocin, Serotonin, and Dopamine unveiled the profound roles these neurotransmitters play in sculpting human happiness and health. The audience found themselves captivated, as Dr. Kriplani painted a canvas of mind-body harmony, setting the stage for a holistic approach to well-being.

Adding an extra layer of prestige to the conference was the esteemed Chief Guest, Dr. Rajinder Chauhan, a luminary in the field of education and the Vice-Chancellor of APG Shimla University. Dr. KC Sharma, former Chairman, Dept of Economics, HP University, presence underscored the significance of the discussions surrounding happiness and longevity, elevating the event to new heights.

Dr. Ritu Pant then took the stage, bringing a critical environmental perspective to the dialogue. Her exploration of the impact of climate change on vector-borne diseases in Himachal Pradesh was a wake-up call to the urgency of sustainable practices in combating emerging health challenges. The room buzzed with a newfound awareness of the interconnectedness between ecological well-being and human health.

From the microscopic world of nanoparticles, Prof Vijay Kumar illuminated the audience with his review on the synthesis of silver nanoparticles using plant extracts. His insights opened exciting avenues in biomedical applications, offering glimpses into potential breakthroughs in healthcare technology and the pursuit of happiness and longevity.

Shifting gears to the realm of nutrition, Dr. Vikas Suman’s paper on leveraging millets for enhanced gut health brought a holistic nutritional approach to the forefront. Attendees marvelled at the interconnectedness of nutrition, mental health, and overall happiness as Dr. Suman painted a vivid picture of well-being through dietary choices.

Zoology professional Shoobham injected a refreshing perspective with his presentation, “Zoological Insights: Pathways to Happiness, Health, and Longevity.” His exploration of connections between the animal kingdom and human well-being added a captivating layer to the conference, emphasizing the importance of biodiversity in our pursuit of happiness. Subodh Negi, with a call for environmental conservation, resonated deeply with the audience. His exploration of eco-spirituality in the conservation of forest and water ecosystems in Kullu, Western Himalayas, went beyond physical well-being, touching on the spiritual and mental harmony derived from a balanced ecosystem.

Dr. Balbir Chand then took the audience on a melodious journey, exploring the impact of music therapy on mental health. His detailed insights showcased the profound connection between music and happiness, painting a harmonious picture of therapeutic power that transcends borders.

Bringing a global flavour to the discussions, Jaipal Prajapath from Vietnam, Dr. Vasu Singh from the USA, and Dr. Pawan Rana, Scientist-F at HFRI Shimla, enriched the conference with diverse perspectives on sustainable growth. Their contributions added a dynamic layer to the discussions, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in fostering happiness and longevity worldwide.

In a heartfelt moment, Dr. Anita Sharma, principal and host of the conference, extended her gratitude to the participants for making the conference successful and grand. Dr. Brijesh Chauhan, a noted educationist and patron of the conference, played a pivotal role in ensuring the event’s success. Their unwavering support and dedication added an extra layer of appreciation to the collaborative spirit that defined the conference.

The success of the conference, held at the pioneering Govt College Ani, was not just in the wealth of knowledge shared but also in its ability to create a vibrant tapestry of learning, collaboration, and networking. It was a collective celebration of groundbreaking research and ideas that promise to shape the future of happiness, health, and longevity on a global scale.