Dharamshala – In anticipation of the upcoming winter session scheduled from December 19 to 23, the security apparatus at the Tapovan Assembly building in Himachal Pradesh is set to be fortified with multi-layered arrangements, according to an announcement by the Board of Officers responsible for security.

To ensure an airtight security protocol, the Board of Officers, tasked with safeguarding the winter session, conducted a thorough inspection of the Assembly premises on Saturday. Concrete directives have been issued to implement robust security measures, which will now be organized into four to five layers.

In a bid to enhance vigilance, comprehensive information about attendees, including officers, employees, media personnel, and others in the audience gallery, will be readily available to the police. Additionally, police personnel will scrutinize the identity cards of individuals entering ministers’ rooms with complaints.

Addressing potential security concerns, a committee within the Board of Officers has been formed to rectify lapses witnessed in the security arrangements during the recent session of the Delhi Parliament. Authorities are determined to ensure that no such oversights occur during the forthcoming winter session at Tapovan.

A high-level meeting took place on Saturday, attended by key security officials including IG Intelligence Santosh Patial, DIG Abhishek Dullar, SP Kangra Shalini Agnihotri, and SP Security Bhupendra Negi. These officials discussed and finalized the strategic security measures to be implemented during the winter session.

Learning from recent lapses in security during the Delhi Parliament session, around 1,000 police personnel will be deployed from Dharamshala city to the VIS campus to manage security during the assembly session. Additionally, soldiers from various battalions within the state are scheduled to arrive in Dharamshala on December 17, taking charge of military duties.

Emphasizing the importance of stringent access control, SP Kangra Shalini Agnihotri affirmed that only individuals whose names are on the authorized list will be permitted to enter the Assembly complex. Stringent measures have been put in place to fortify the security apparatus, ensuring a safe and smooth conduct of the winter session at Tapovan Assembly.