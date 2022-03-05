Shimla: As many as 149 students from the state are still stranded in war-torn Ukraine while 309 have been brought back safely. This was stated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday during the ongoing budget session.

CM Jai Ram Thakur said that there are still several students who are stranded in Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Sumy. He said that the government is making every possible effort to safely evacuate those students. The government has also increased the number of flights.

“Indian residents are being brought back in large numbers from Ukraine and its neighbouring countries including Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary” he added.

He said that the state government is in touch with the stranded students and their parents.

“Arrangements have been made to bring back the students who have reached Delhi and Mumbai. The Ministry of External Affairs has said that every effort is being made to bring back the stranded students” he said.

Congress MLA Asha Kumari said that she has come to know that Russia would provide a safe corridor for the evacuation of students who are stranded in Sumy and Kharkiv.

She also claimed that the stranded students did not even have drinking water and were forced to melt snow to drink water.

Replying to this, CM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already spoken to the Russian and Ukrainian heads about the evacuation of Indian students.