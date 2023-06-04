In a significant stride towards meeting India’s escalating energy demands with renewable sources, SJVN, a leading public sector undertaking in the energy sector, has secured the Letter of Intent (LOI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited for a 100 MW Grid Connected Wind Power Project in Gujarat. This accomplishment marks a momentous occasion for SJVN as it positions itself as a key player in driving the adoption of sustainable energy solutions across the country.

As the demand for energy continues to surge in India, there is an urgent need to diversify the energy mix and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Wind energy emerges as a compelling solution, offering abundant resources and the potential for clean and sustainable power generation. Recognizing this, SJVN has taken proactive measures to expand its renewable energy portfolio, positioning itself as a catalyst for India’s transition to a greener future.

The LOI secured by SJVN Green Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN, is a testament to the company’s expertise and commitment to renewable energy. Through an Open Competitive Tariff bidding process conducted in May 2023, SJVN clinched the 100 MW Wind Project at tariff of Rs. 3.17 per unit.

The 100 MW Wind Project in Gujarat is expected to play a vital role in meeting the energy demands of the state and the nation as a whole. Upon commissioning, the project anticipates generating approximately 281 million units of clean energy in its first year of operation. Over the course of 25 years, it is projected to produce a cumulative energy generation of 7,025 million units, significantly contributing to India’s renewable energy targets while curbing carbon emissions by an estimated 344,255 tonnes.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN, expressed his excitement about the project and the pivotal role SJVN will play in Gujarat’s renewable energy landscape. The construction and development of the project are estimated to require an investment of Rs. 800 Crores, a testament to SJVN’s commitment to infrastructure development and sustainable growth.