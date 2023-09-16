In anticipation of the third session of the fourteenth Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh, an astonishing number of over 740 questions have been submitted by members. These inquiries span a diverse range of topics, reflecting the concerns and priorities of the region.

This legislative session, scheduled to convene from September 18, 2023, to September 25, 2023, holds special significance as it will begin with a solemn moment of condolence for the late former MLA Khub Ram. During the course of this session, a total of seven meetings will take place, including one on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Additionally, September 21, 2023, has been marked as a Non-Official Members Working Day.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania expressed confidence in the preparedness of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat for organizing the session efficiently. On September 5, 2023, a crucial review meeting with senior officials of the Himachal Pradesh Government addressed security arrangements for the monsoon session. In attendance were key figures, including the D.G.P. of Himachal Pradesh, A.D.G.P. Law and Order, District Magistrate, SP Shimla, Commissioner Municipal Corporation Shimla, Director of Information and Public Relations Department, and other senior officers from various departments.

Regarding information submitted by members for this session, a total of 743 questions have been received. This comprises 547 starred questions, with 451 submitted online and 96 offline, and 196 unstarred questions, consisting of 144 online and 52 offline submissions. These questions have been forwarded to the government for appropriate action as per regulations. Additionally, discussions will include 1 information under Rule 62 from Honorable Members, 2 information under Rule 101 from Honorable Members Shri Bhawani Singh Pathaniyan and Jeet Ram Katwal, and 1 information from the previous session, which was received from Honorable Member Shri Indradut Lakhanpal. Nine notices under Rule 130, one notice under Rule 102, and one notice under Rule 324 have also been sent to the government for further action.

Speaker Pathania expressed optimism for a productive session, highlighting that the topics covered in the questions primarily pertain to recent heavy rains, natural disasters, government responses to these crises, road conditions, college and school upgrades, health institutions, and job vacancies across various departments. Other focal points include tourism, parks, drinking water supply, youth drug use prevention, rising criminal cases, and the state’s solar energy and transportation systems. Furthermore, members have put forth issues related to their respective constituencies through their questions.