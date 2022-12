The first winter session of the 14th Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will start on January 4 at Tapovan in Dharamshala.

An official notification has been issued on Friday by the order of Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

Earlier, Session was scheduled to be held from December 22 and 24, but after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tested Covid Positive, the session was postponed.

