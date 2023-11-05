Shimla – In a recent announcement, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, the Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, revealed that a 5-day winter session is scheduled to take place from December 19 to December 23 in the Legislative Assembly building situated in Tapovan, Dharamshala.

The announcement comes after the issuance of a notification by the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat on November 29, 2023. The notification, based on the recommendation of the Governor, signifies the commencement of the fourth session of the Fourteenth Legislative Assembly.

Speaker Pathania outlined that the upcoming winter session will consist of five days, during which five meetings will be organized to address various legislative matters. Notably, December 21st has been designated as a Non-Official Members Working Day.

The session is set to kick off at 11 am on December 19, 2023, and will provide a platform for members to deliberate on key issues facing the state. In addition to the scheduled meetings, Pathania highlighted that Thursday, December 21st, will allow non-official members to actively participate in discussions.

In the wake of the session’s announcement, Speaker Pathania emphasized that members can submit information related to questions both online and offline to the Legislative Assembly Secretariat. This move aims to streamline communication and ensure comprehensive discussions during the winter session.

As the legislative agenda takes center stage, the upcoming winter session promises to be a crucial period for addressing pressing matters affecting Himachal Pradesh. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage as the legislative proceedings unfold in Tapovan, Dharamshala.