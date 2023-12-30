Solan – In a sweeping year-long operation, Solan Police has apprehended 78 individuals involved in Chitta smuggling, exposing a far-reaching global network operating within Himachal Pradesh. The information was disseminated through the official channels of the police department, revealing a determined effort to keep the public informed about the significant strides made against illegal drug activities.

Chitta, a potent synthetic drug, has been a growing concern in the region, prompting Solan Police to intensify its efforts against the illicit trade. The successful operation not only led to the arrest of 78 individuals but also shed light on the international dimensions of the Chitta smuggling rings.

The official release from Solan Police on social media platform X stated, “Our sustained efforts over the past year have culminated in the apprehension of 78 individuals linked to Chitta smuggling. This includes the arrest of foreign nationals, underlining the global nature of the illicit drug trade.”

सोलन पुलिस द्वारा इस वर्ष अभी तक बाहरी राज्यों के 78 चिट्टा सप्लायरो को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। इनमें 5 नाइजीरियन भी शामिल है।इन बाहरी राज्यों के तस्करों द्वारा हिमाचल प्रदेश में चलाये जा रहे चिट्टा तस्करी के 12 बड़े अंतर्राज्यीय नेटवर्को को ध्वस्त कर दिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/UjUkcjxICj — Solan Police (@PoliceSolan) December 29, 2023

The release further highlighted the disruptive impact of the operation, revealing the dismantling of 12 inter-state networks actively involved in smuggling Chitta into Himachal Pradesh. The crackdown is anticipated to significantly disrupt the supply chain and operations of these illegal networks.

As part of the ongoing investigations, the police are employing advanced techniques to trace the entire supply chain and identify any remaining individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.