The Public Works Department (PWD) Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, has addressed concerns over compromised construction quality of the road and bridges by the PWD and assured to strengthen the department’s quality control wing.

Speaking at the district-level Himachal Day function in Mandi, the minister acknowledged that corruption and the use of substandard materials had been a significant issue, resulting in the collapse of structures. However, he has held officials accountable, directing them to conduct inquiries and penalising contractors in such cases.

To ensure quality control, the government plans to engage a private consultancy firm and establish accredited labs to check random samples of construction material. The allocation of Rs 16 crore to a company for a project management consultancy (PMC) report for the construction of a tunnel under Jalori Jot on the Aut-Luhri highway in the Kullu district is a step in the right direction.

The minister’s commitment to addressing the quality control issue is a positive move towards ensuring the people of the state have access to safe and reliable infrastructure. The engagement of a private consultancy firm and the establishment of accredited labs will guarantee quality control and ensure that the state’s infrastructure is built to last.