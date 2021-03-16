Shimla: To mitigate the accidents, the state Chief Secretary directed all agencies related to road construction to remove black spots on the roads in the state on priority.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, in a meeting with the National Highways Authority of India, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department, Border Roads Organization and Transport Department, directed to remove black spots on the roads.

Khachi said that engineering techniques should also be improved to eliminate any possibility of black spots during road construction. The efforts should also be made to sensitize all field agencies regarding black spots, he further added.

He said that the executing agencies should ensure proper inspection of the works during the construction of the roads.