Draft Alignment Report of 57 NHs submitted to Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister suggested to form a Joint Committee of Sub Divisional Magistrate, Divisional Forest Officer, Executive Engineer and concerned Pradhan to explore possibilities to provide connectivity to left out Panchayat Headquarters.

In a review meeting of Public Works Department, CM Jai Ram Thakur said that presently out of the total 3226 panchayats, 3162 panchayats have been connected with motorable road. He claimed that the work is in progress to connect 29 panchayats and 15 panchayats have been connected with jeepable road.

Chief Minister asked to fix Zone wise targets and circle wise monthly reviews to ensure time bound completion of road projects. He also asked for resource-based planning by actively involving contractors. He also directed the officers to ensure completion of non-bituminous works in time well before suitable tarring season.

Jai Ram Thakur said that Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna has proved boon to the people of State in providing better road connectivity in the rural areas. He said that out of the total sanctioned length of 21860 kms under PMGSY, 16771 kms have been completed and 5059 kms were still pending. He said that presently the State was second State in term of achieving the targets under the PMGSY in the country.

Chief Minister said that the State PWD has adopted CPWD manual and SOP instead of Punjab PWD Code to update, simplify work procedures and to be in time with present times. He that this would ensure award of works within 51 days, by doing away with practice of negotiation with contractors.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the Union Government has accorded, in principle, approval to 69 National Highways having total length of 4312 kilometers for the State. He said that out of this, DPRs have been prepared for 63 NHs with a total length of 4031 kms, out of which DPRs in respect of 58 NH were under preparation after approval of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

He said that Draft Alignment Report regarding 57 NHs have been submitted to Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.