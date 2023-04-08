Cricket fans, get ready for the IPL 2023 matches, as online ticket sales for the upcoming matches to be held in Dharamshala will begin on April 15. The first two matches are scheduled to take place on May 17 and May 19 at the International Cricket Stadium, Dharamshala.

HPCA Secretary Avneesh Parmar made the announcement during a press conference at the Dharamshala Stadium. Parmar also revealed that a special havan will be conducted at the Indrunag temple in Khaniyara on May 7 for good weather and a successful event. Additionally, there will be a Bhandara.

The outfield work of the stadium was delayed due to rain, resulting in the Test match of Dharamshala being shifted to Indore. However, the stadium is now fully ready for the IPL matches, with preparations set to be completed by April 30.

The cheapest ticket for the IPL matches in Dharamshala is expected to cost between Rs 800 to 1000. The Punjab Kings XI franchise will begin the online sale of tickets for the Dharamshala match once ticket prices are finalized.

Parmar also revealed that offline ticket sales counters will be set up outside the Dharamshala Stadium in May. Additionally, a counter will be available for hard copies of tickets booked online along with match tickets.

Excitement is building up for the IPL 2023 matches, with all preparations set to be completed on time.