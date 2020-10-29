Shimla: Waking up from a deep slumber, the State Government is finally showing some concern of commuters and now likely to improve the condition of the National Highways in the State.

The State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today hold a meeting with Public Works Department and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and directed them to ensure pothole free highways in the State.

The Chief Minister said the National Highway between Boileauganj- Bhrampukhar-Ghaghas must be made pothole free by 15th November. He directed the officers to take up patchwork on Nerchowk to Kullu at the earliest keeping in view the winter season. He said that upgradation work on Jogindernagar-Pathankot road, Baddi-Nalagarh and Pinjore Nalagarh should be expedited and completed within the stipulated period.

Jai Ram Thakur also asked NHAI and complete all four laning projects within the time period. He said that Parwanoo Solan four laning project must be completed by 31st March next year whereas Kiratpur-Nerchowk four lane road should be completed by 31st May, next year and Takoli-Kullu by 31st September next year. He said that the target should also be fixed to complete Solan-Kaithalighat stretch of Kalka-Shimla four lane project by end of next year.

Jai Ram Thakur said the matter regarding Kaithlighat-Dhalli four laning project should be resolved at the earliest. He said that as many as 17 structures need to be removed from this stretch besides few electric towers. He also directed the PWD officers to identify suitable dumping sites on Solan-Kaithalighat stretch to facilitate the executing agencies. He also directed the concerned authorities to shift 13 electric towers along this stretch.

Regional Officer of NHAI Gursewak Singh Sangha assured the Chief Minister regarding timebound completion of all four lane projects under implementation in the State.