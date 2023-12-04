Shimla – In a recent development, Jai Ram Thakur, the leader of the opposition in Himachal Pradesh, has raised serious allegations against former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Thakur claims that Baghel, who was in charge of the Congress party’s campaign in the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls held in November 2022, allegedly funded the campaign using money obtained through the infamous Mahadev app scam.

These allegations come on the heels of the BJP’s victory in the Chhattisgarh assembly elections, and Thakur asserts that a deeper probe will unravel the truth behind these claims.

The Mahadev betting app, currently under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged money laundering activities, especially involving transactions between India and Dubai through hawala channels, has become a focal point of political contention. The ED previously claimed that forensic analysis and statements from a ‘cash courier’ pointed to a transfer of approximately Rs 508 crore to Bhupesh Baghel, the former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister who was overseeing the Congress campaign in Himachal Pradesh.

However, the narrative took an unexpected turn when an alleged courier, apprehended by the ED, refuted these claims before a special court. He stated that he had been framed as part of a larger conspiracy and vehemently denied delivering cash to politicians, injecting an element of complexity into an already intricate investigation.

Jai Ram Thakur, addressing the media, underlined the BJP’s recent success in Chhattisgarh and attributed it to the perceived prevalence of scams under the Congress government. Drawing a parallel to Himachal Pradesh, he depicted the state as synonymous with corruption, listing issues such as coal, liquor, cow dung, and the Mahadev app scam. According to Thakur, voters in Himachal Pradesh opted for the BJP in the assembly elections held in November 2022, seeking improved governance and a departure from corruption.

Expanding his critique to other states, Thakur highlighted the eradication of corruption in Rajasthan, referencing leaked papers during the Congress tenure, and the failure of anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, he pointed to the BJP’s increased vote percentage in Telangana, indicative of positive voter response to the party’s governance.

In the context of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, Thakur emphasized the significance of these allegations in shaping the political discourse. He suggested that the voters’ mandate was influenced by concerns over corruption and malfeasance, making the Mahadev app scandal a pivotal aspect of the electoral landscape.

Looking ahead, Thakur framed the BJP’s triumph in Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and other states as a harbinger for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He expressed unwavering confidence that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP would secure a third consecutive victory with a substantial majority.