In an unprecedented weather twist, Kangra, Solan, and Mandi are reporting colder temperatures than the hill station of Shimla. Contrary to expectations, Shimla, known for its chilly nights, finds itself on the warmer side while its neighbouring districts experience a more biting cold.

As per the latest temperature readings, Shimla stands at a relatively milder 4.2 degrees Celsius. Surprisingly, Kangra, Solan, and Mandi have recorded cooler nights at 3.0, 1.4, and 1.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. Kangra, in particular, is experiencing temperatures colder than Shimla, defying the usual temperature hierarchy.

Adding to the complexity of the weather scenario, a yellow alert has been issued for the plain districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, and Sirmaur, effective until January 6. The Meteorological Center in Shimla predicts clear weather across the state until January 9, but the unusual temperature readings in lower-lying areas have left experts scratching their heads.

The temperature contrast between Shimla and the lower districts is raising questions about the factors contributing to this unexpected pattern. While Shimla enjoys a reputation for colder nights, the recent readings underscore the dynamic and unpredictable nature of weather in the Himalayan region.

Beyond Shimla, other districts are also experiencing noteworthy temperatures. Una stands at 5.0 degrees, Palampur at 3.0, Dalhousie at 4.3, and Narkanda at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

As the cold wave tightens its grip, residents in Kangra, Solan, and Mandi are adapting to a winter scenario usually associated with higher altitudes. Additionally, a dense fog has enveloped many areas, including Una, Kangra, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Mandi, and Sirmaur, reducing visibility to only 50 meters. This has significantly impacted vehicular movement at many places.