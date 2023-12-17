Shimla – Nestled in the heart of the enchanting capital city of Shimla, the ice skating rink at Lakkar Bazaar emerges as a frozen oasis, beckoning winter enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike. Steeped in history dating back to the British era, this iconic rink has once again opened its icy gates to welcome a new season of exhilarating skating experiences.

The Shimla Ice Skating Club, a custodian of this historical gem, orchestrated a triumphant trial on the naturally frozen rink, declaring the commencement of the much-anticipated skating season. The success of the trial, conducted on more than half of the rink’s expanse, has paved the way for the initiation of morning skating sessions, set to begin this Monday.

Enthusiasts and locals alike are eager to strap on their skates and glide across the frozen surface as the club plans to expand the schedule to include evening sessions, offering a unique nocturnal twist to the traditional skating experience. Weather permitting, these evening sessions are poised to transform the rink into a magical winter wonderland.

Starting Monday, the Shimla Ice Skating Club will also kick off the process of providing skates to new members, making it accessible for individuals to partake in the joy of skating against the backdrop of Shimla’s snow-kissed landscape. Skating sessions are scheduled from 8 to 10 am on weekdays, providing a perfect start to the day for those seeking a blend of fitness and winter fun.

As the temperature drops and the ice reaches optimal conditions, the club has exciting plans in store, including special events like carnivals, Christmas festivities, and a grand New Year celebration, promising an unforgettable winter season for residents and tourists alike.

Beyond the thrill of gliding on ice, Shimla offers a myriad of attractions that captivate the hearts of visitors. From the colonial grandeur of the Viceregal Lodge to the bustling charm of Mall Road and the serene ambience of Jakhoo Temple, Shimla stands as a testament to the harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.

The Lakkar Bazaar ice skating rink, with its rich history and scenic allure, is not just a sporting venue but a cultural landmark. As winter descends upon Shimla, the rink stands as a frozen oasis, inviting one and all to embrace the season with open arms and a glide of the skates. It’s not just a rink; it’s a destination where the past meets the present, and winter enthusiasts find solace in the crisp mountain air and the thrill of gliding on ice.