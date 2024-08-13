Landslide Triggers Tunnel Portal Collapse on Kalka-Shimla Highway

Shimla – An under-construction tunnel on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway collapsed late Monday evening following continuous heavy rains that triggered a landslide in the area. The incident occurred near Chalonthi in the Sanjauli area, a key section of the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) ongoing four-lane project aimed at improving connectivity in Shimla.

The collapse resulted in the tunnel’s portal being completely blocked by debris. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as construction work had been paused, and workers and machinery had been evacuated from the site before the incident.

Initial reports suggest that the collapse was caused by the loose ground above the tunnel, which had been destabilized by a muck dumping site from Shimla city. NHAI Project Manager Achal Jindal noted that while efforts were underway to reinforce the tunnel portal, the heavy rains triggered a landslide that overwhelmed the structure before the work could be completed.

“The landslide started outside the tunnel, causing the collapse. Thankfully, no one was injured as the site had been evacuated in time. Relief teams are currently working to clear the debris and stabilize the area,” said Jindal.

The incident highlights the risks associated with construction projects in Shimla, particularly in regions prone to landslides and heavy rainfall. The local administration is closely monitoring the situation and reviewing safety protocols to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The tunnel is part of an infrastructure initiative in Shimla, which includes the construction of a four-lane highway from Malyana to Chalonthi. The project is expected to significantly enhance traffic flow on the busy Kalka-Shimla route. However, the recent collapse underscores the challenges of building in the region’s difficult terrain and unpredictable weather conditions.