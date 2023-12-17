Una – In a significant breakthrough, the investigation into the case of pro-Khalistan slogans near the Chintpurni Temple has taken a global turn as the arrested youths revealed a direct link to funding from Dubai. The accused, identified as Phool Chand, Arjinder Singh, and Harry Phillaur, residents of Surja, Punjab, were apprehended on December 2 by a joint team of Kangra and Una police.

The shocking disclosure during police interrogation unveiled that the accused had received Rs 25,000 through an online medium for their involvement in writing the controversial slogans. What’s more, additional funds were promised but remained unpaid, with the money traced back to a Dubai source. This revelation raises concerns about the potential involvement of external forces in fomenting anti-national sentiments within the country.

The incident, which unfolded on November 29, involved the defacement of walls and shutters of closed shops near the Chintpurni Temple with slogans in support of Khalistan. The swift response from Kangra and Una police led to the collaborative arrest of the three suspects, who are now under the custody of Una police.

In light of these startling revelations, Kangra Police is seeking custody of the accused to explore potential connections to similar incidents, such as the writing of pro-Khalistan slogans near the office of the Jal Shakti Department in Dharamshala in October. The authorities are keen to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and hold all those involved accountable.

The trio, Phool Chand, Arjinder Singh, and Harry Phillaur, is scheduled to appear in the Una District Court on Monday, where Kangra Police will formally request custody for a more extensive investigation.