Shimla Green Zones Increases to 25; Stricter Construction Guidelines Enforced by TCP

Shimla – In a significant move to enhance environmental conservation, the Himachal Pradesh government has declared eight new areas in the capital city of Shimla as green zones. This expansion aims to protect the city’s natural heritage and curb unregulated urban development. The Town and Country Planning (TCP) department has issued an official notification, which will also be published in the government gazette. With this new declaration, the total number of green areas in Shimla has increased from 17 to 25.

The newly designated green areas include:

Retreat

Mashobra

Band Tukda Andari

Shiv Mandir Andari

Tal & Giri

DPF Khalini

BCS Mist Chamber

Some areas of Parimahal

Stricter Building Construction Rules

Alongside the expansion of green zones, the TCP has announced stricter building construction regulations in these areas. The new rules stipulate that construction will only be permitted at a minimum distance of two meters from any tree within the green zone. Additionally, there must be a minimum distance of five meters from forest land for any construction activity.

Approval from the government will be mandatory for all construction works in these zones. Particularly in the Retreat Green Area, no permission will be granted for private constructions. If there is a need to reconstruct any old buildings, it will only be allowed along the existing lines, subject to final approval by the government.

Public Participation and Feedback

Before finalizing these new green zones, the TCP department sought objections and suggestions from the public. A 30-day period was provided for the submission of feedback, during which a total of six objections and suggestions were received and duly considered. The TCP claims that the hearing process for these objections has been completed, ensuring that the public’s voice was taken into account in the decision-making process.

These new regulations aim to preserve the ecological balance of Shimla, a city known for its scenic beauty and lush greenery. By enforcing stricter construction rules, the government intends to curb unregulated urban expansion and protect the city’s natural heritage.