Shimla: Newly elected state government has passed the order to charge room tariffs at par with the general public in Himachal Bhawans, Sadans and guest houses.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a Congress Legislative Party meeting here today, passed the order.

“All the MLAs and their family members would have to pay room tariffs in Himachal Bhawans, Sadan and other State Guest Houses as are being charged from the general public,” CM Sukhu said while interacting with the media after the meeting.

पदभार संभालने के बाद विधायकों के साथ पहली बैठक में एक महत्वपूर्ण फैसला लिया गया इस फैसले के अंतर्गत अब

विधायकों को भी हिमाचल सदन और भवन मे ठहरने के चुकाने होंगे आम आदमी जितने पैसे । pic.twitter.com/eLLY5D2Dee — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) December 12, 2022

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the State Government would provide top priority for the redressal of public grievances.

The Chief Minister also informed that his government would work towards ensuring transparency in governance.