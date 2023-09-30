Shimla – SJVN Limited, a prominent name in the hydroelectric industry, stands tall with an array of remarkable achievements that have set new industry standards. CMD Nand Lal Sharma addressed the media today, unveiling a series of milestones and financial triumphs that underscore SJVN’s unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability.

Against the backdrop of a challenging economic landscape, SJVN has emerged as a beacon of success, consistently pushing boundaries across various facets of its operations. Here’s an overview of the highlights that define SJVN’s extraordinary journey in FY 2022-23:

In a remarkable feat, SJVN reported its highest-ever revenue of Rs. 3,299 Crores, showcasing a remarkable growth of 25.62% compared to the previous fiscal year.

The company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) surged by an impressive 39.48%, reaching Rs. 1,363.45 Crores.

SJVN’s Profit Before Tax stood at Rs. 1,732.13 Crores, a substantial increase of 28.93% compared to the previous fiscal year.

Shareholders were rewarded with a dividend of Rs. 1.77 per share for the financial year 2022-23.

Hydropower milestones included the Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station achieving an outstanding Plant Availability Factor (PAF) of 106.653%, and the Charanka Solar Power Station setting a record annual generation of 8.75 million units (MU) in FY 2022-23.

The company’s standalone revenue from operations reached Rs. 2,935.41 Crores, reflecting a substantial increase of 21.19%.

SJVN earned Rs. 43.63 Crores from the Deviation Settlement Mechanism in 2022-23, marking the second-highest figure in the last five years.

SJVN’s power stations generated a remarkable 9,335 million units of energy, surpassing the total design energy of 8,705 million units.

Environmental recognition came in the form of SJVN’s corporate headquarters, “Shakti Sadan,” receiving a four-star rating from the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) Council on June 24, 2022.

Two flagship Hydro Power Stations in Himachal Pradesh set a new record by achieving an all-time high single-day power generation of 50.534 MU on July 18, 2023.

Strategic agreements included signing Power Purchase Agreements for a 200 MW Solar Power Project Capacity with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited and a 100 MW Wind Power Capacity agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited. Additionally, a Power Usage Agreement for the supply of 500 MW Solar power from the ongoing 1000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project was signed with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.

In FY 2022-23, SJVN exceeded its statutory CSR obligation by incurring a total amount of Rs. 59.84 Crores on CSR activities.

SJVN’s current installed capacity stands at 2,091.50 MW, comprising 1,912 MW of Hydro Power, 97.6 MW of Wind Power, and 81.9 MW of Solar Power. The company is also actively involved in the construction of a 217 km Transmission Line from Arun-3 HEP in Nepal to Bathnaha on the Nepal-India border.

SJVN achieved a record Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) of Rs. 8,240 Crores during the fiscal year.

SJVN became the first Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) to implement ISO 31000:2018 certification for its Risk Management System in November 2022.