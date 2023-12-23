Solan – In a shocking and audacious incident, a group of hooligans opened gunfire at the Sanwara Toll Plaza, on Chandigarh Shimla highway. The disturbing episode unfolded as toll booth workers found themselves at the center of a violent confrontation with the unruly assailants.

The toll booth worker, managing the flow of traffic from Chandigarh to Shimla, became the target of the hooligans’ aggression. The dispute, which reportedly began as a heated argument, quickly escalated to a life-threatening level when two individuals from the group discharged firearms, leaving the toll plaza in chaos.

Local law enforcement, including the Dharampur police, responded swiftly to the distress call. The alleged perpetrators were apprehended, marking a crucial development in the investigation into this brazen attack. Authorities are now working diligently to uncover the motives behind the violence and ensure that justice is served.

The incident has sparked heightened concerns about the safety of toll plaza workers, prompting a call for increased security measures at such critical transportation hubs. As the investigation progresses, residents and travellers are left grappling with the unsettling reality of violence erupting on a busy stretch of the Shimla-Parwanoo highway.