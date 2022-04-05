Shimla: In a matter of alleged collection of Toll in violation of the Rules of National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, at Toll Plaza at Sanwara, District Solan, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to make submissions on the next date of hearing with regard to charging of double the normal amount of the toll from the people who have not taken fast-tag facility.

The petitioner raised the issue that the people who have not taken the fast-tag facility are being charged double the normal amount of the toll.

A Division Bench comprising the Chief Justice, Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, passed these orders on public interest litigation filed by one Adit Singal, alleging that the establishment of the Toll Plaza at Sanwara, District Solan, is illegal and contrary to the Rules of National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

NHAI on Tuesday filed a fresh Status Report before the Court in compliance with to order dated March 15 whereby NHAI was directed to state on the affidavit of some responsible Officer as to what is the present status with regard to an incomplete portion of approximately two kilometres road and construction of over bridge at the beginning of Parwanoo-Solan section and within what period of time, they are likely to complete such construction.

The status report filed is supported by an affidavit of the Project Director, NHAI, Project Implementation Unit Shimla.

It has been stated by the NHAI that pending work at Viaduct near TTR approximately in the length of 0.350 KM is presently in progress and is likely to be completed by November 2022.

Similar pending work at Viaduct near Badhauni in the length of 0.260 KM is getting delayed because of a change of scope of work and is likely to be completed by November 2023.

Pending work near Rabon village in the length of 0.150 KM is also getting delayed because of a change of scope of work and is likely to be completed by November 2022. The work near Rabon village is struck in the length of 1.150 KM because of the Court case and the same is likely to be completed by November 2022.

The Court ordered that NHAI may file an appropriate application before the concerned Court to expedite the process of finalizing the case, which Court shall take up the matter in priority and decide the same at the earliest by considering that the project of completion of National Highway is not unduly delayed.

The matter has been posted for April 27.