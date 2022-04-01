Shimla: Road trip on Kalka-Shimla National Highway has become expensive as toll tax at Sanwara Toll Plaza has been hiked by Rs 10 to Rs 45.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has hiked the toll rates throughout the country from April 1 onwards.

As per the new rates, the one-way fare for cars, jeeps, van and light motor vehicles will be Rs 65 while such vehicles will be charged Rs 95 for a round trip.

One-way for Light Commercial Vehicle, Light Goods Vehicle and minibus is now Rs.105 while the round trip fare is Rs 155.

Bus-Truck (Two Axle) will now be charged Rs 215 for one side journey while the three-axle commercial vehicles will have to pay Rs 235 for one side journey.

Heavy Construction Machinery will be charged Rs 340 for one side journey and Oversized Vehicle will be charged Rs 410 for one side journey.

Commuters coming from a 20 km radius of the toll plaza will now have to pay Rs 315 per month for a pass instead of the Rs 280 that was charged before.

Manager, Toll Plaza Sanwara, Mahendra Singh said that the rates of toll plazas are revised every year from April 1 across the country. This year also the rates have been hiked. He said that new toll rates will increase with immediate effect after 12 midnight on March 3